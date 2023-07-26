Skittles Is Releasing A New ‘Mustard’ Flavour And This Sounds Horrible

Skittles is releasing a new flavour to celebrate National Mustard Day on August 5, and have partnered with condiment company French’s.

The chewy lollies have been described as having a “tangy mustard flavour” and are, predictably, bright yellow.

In bad news (or good news, depending on your opinions) for Aussies, the Mustard Skittles will only be going on tour around the U.S..

French’s ‘Mustard Mobile’ will be travelling to Atlanta. Washington and New York to share the tangy rainbow with people.

There is also an online lottery people can enter to get their hands on the new Skittles.

“Skittles is always looking to inspire moments of everyday happiness and deliver unexpected ways for fans to experience the brand,” Ro Cheng, Mars’ marketing director, said in a statement.

Image: McCormick