Skin Tone Of The Rock Wax Figure Fixed After Being Called Out Dwayne Johnson

A Parisian museum has vowed to "rework" a figure of Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson, after the skin tone used was slammed.

The Grevin Museum was criticised after it unveiled the life-sized statue of Johnson earlier this month, accusing it of "whitewashing" the actor.

Johnson, whose father is a Black Nova Scotian and mother is Samaon, also called on the Museum to "update my wax figure with some important details, starting with my skin colour".

"For the record, I'm going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum," The Rock said on Instagram.

"And next time I'm in Paris, I'll stop in and have a drink with myself."

Museum director Yves Delhommeau said the Rock's comments had been taken onboard, and staff had worked to "remedy the skin tone".

The figure was created by sculptor Stéphane Barret, and the Museum lauded the time spent on the details.

In a press release, the Museum said the statue was created using photos and videos, without the presence of Johnsons.

"The teams went to gyms in the hope of finding a man who matched The Rock's extraordinary measurements," it said.

"The star's Samoan tattoos took the painters 10 days of painstaking work and a lot of research.

"The eyes of Dwayne Johnson's waxwork had to be redone 3 times to avoid too dark a tint making the star's face too hard and erasing its warm aspect."

