Six-Year-Old Boy Asks Government For 3 Day Weekend, As He's Got Stuff To Do

Well, one little boy in the US has had enough and has asked the government for a 3-day weekend.

Brodie Kenyon from Georgia released a video on TikTok asking for one extra day of the weekend just to get a bit of relief from the primary school hellscape.

Brodie is polite but deadly serious, “Hey, uh, I'm Brodie, and this is for the government, and I'm protesting,” he then goes on to explain that three days is not enough to recharge his batteries. And that he has been 'tired of school lately' plus he's 'been dreaming of three days off' and that 'two days is not enough'.

So, what will Brodie do with these 3 days of bliss? Of course, he wants to play more, but he also wants to 'go with Nene'.

To be honest, I'm not sure what that means, but from my research, Nene is Turkish for grandmother. I assume it's either spending time with his grandmother or eating a whole bunch of Nene chicken, both of which sound like great ways to spend your three-day weekend.

The video has already hit over 1 million likes proving that Brodie is not the only one who wants a 3-day weekend; there are heaps of other kids and even adults who need to 'go with Nene'.

So let's hope the government finally takes notice and makes the 3-day weekend a reality for all the Brodies out there.