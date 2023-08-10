Six People Killed In Wildfires On The Hawaiian Island Of Maui

According to authorities, more than two dozen have been injured.

Fanned by strong winds from Hurricane Dora, the fire has destroyed many businesses in the historic town of Lahaina.

Rescuers with the US Coast Guard have reportedly pulled a dozen people from the ocean water, after they dived in to escape smoke and flames.

Many neighbourhoods have been burnt to the ground as the western side of the island was nearly cut off with just one highway open.

Over 2,100 people spent the night in shelters on the island, with state officials saying they didn’t want any visitors coming to Maui, and current visitors should leave.

Officials said it’s still too early to quantify the widespread devastation, as the fires are not yet under control.

With firefighters still battling three major blazes, western Maui was closed to all emergency workers and evacuees.

Authorities are yet to determine what started the wildfires.

US President Joe Biden issued a statement stating, “Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui.”

“We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”

“I have ordered all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with the response.”

“I urge all residents to continue to follow evacuation orders, listen to the instructions of first responders and officials, and stay alert.”