Six Dead After Two Aircrafts Collide During Dallas Air Show

Officials confirm that six people were killed during a Dallas air show when two vintage military planes collided and crashed to the ground.

The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around in the early afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

"According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of six fatalities from yesterday's Wings over Dallas air show incident," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday. He said authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims.

Several videos posted on social media showed the fighter plane appearing to fly into the bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke.

Air show safety - particularly with older military aircraft - has been a concern for years.

In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people.

The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.

