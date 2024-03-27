The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse

Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse

It’s a horrific accident that’s rocked the United States, and shut down a critical seaport.

Now Baltimore is reeling in the wake of the fatal collision that saw its iconic bridge brought down. 

Early in the morning local time,  an almost 300-metre long cargo ship lost power, and control. It’s crew issued a mayday, alerting authorities to stop traffic just in time.

Ninety seconds later the ship collided with the Francis Scott Key bridge, sending it crashing into the Patapsco River below. 

Eight construction workers were on the bridge at the time of collapse. One was miraculously unhurt, another taken to hospital with serious inuries, while the search was on for the remaining six.

But after 16 hours, the search team confirmed the worst; the missing workers presumed to be dead.

U.S. president Joe Biden has confirmed the FBI found no evidence of foul play and says the government will foot the bill to repair the bridge, which sees around 30,000 vehicles cross it each day. 

But the impacts of this tragic accident will ripple through the nation for many years to come. 

Why Aussie Women Love Going To Bunnings Warehouse
NEXT STORY

Why Aussie Women Love Going To Bunnings Warehouse

Advertisement

Related Articles

Why Aussie Women Love Going To Bunnings Warehouse

Why Aussie Women Love Going To Bunnings Warehouse

It turns out Aussie women are getting off the dating apps and heading to Bunnings instead to find true love.
Canberra Gets Honourable Mention On List Of World’s Most Boring Destinations

Canberra Gets Honourable Mention On List Of World’s Most Boring Destinations

Australia’s capital city has received an “honourable mention” on the top 10 list of the most boring cities in the world.
Daughter Shaves Head To Support Mum With Cancer Diagnosis

Daughter Shaves Head To Support Mum With Cancer Diagnosis

A WA mum fighting ovarian cancer was delivered an emotional surprise when her daughter took hold of the razor and used it on herself to show her support.
UK Cadbury Shop Sparks Outrage By Selling 'Gesture Eggs'

UK Cadbury Shop Sparks Outrage By Selling 'Gesture Eggs'

A UK Cadbury shop has sparked outrage after seemingly dropping the term 'Easter' from their advertising material, instead running promotions for 'gesture eggs'.
Germany Could Ban Dachshunds Under New Dog Breeding Law

Germany Could Ban Dachshunds Under New Dog Breeding Law

Germany could ban dachshunds because of concerns about their short legs and elongated spines.