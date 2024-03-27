Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse

Now Baltimore is reeling in the wake of the fatal collision that saw its iconic bridge brought down.

Early in the morning local time, an almost 300-metre long cargo ship lost power, and control. It’s crew issued a mayday, alerting authorities to stop traffic just in time.

Ninety seconds later the ship collided with the Francis Scott Key bridge, sending it crashing into the Patapsco River below.

Eight construction workers were on the bridge at the time of collapse. One was miraculously unhurt, another taken to hospital with serious inuries, while the search was on for the remaining six.

But after 16 hours, the search team confirmed the worst; the missing workers presumed to be dead.

U.S. president Joe Biden has confirmed the FBI found no evidence of foul play and says the government will foot the bill to repair the bridge, which sees around 30,000 vehicles cross it each day.

But the impacts of this tragic accident will ripple through the nation for many years to come.