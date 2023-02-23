The Project

Sitting Down May Be The Better Way to Wee

I prefer handstands, but each to their own

Everybody urinates; librarians, anaesthetists, truck drivers, dogs, giraffes, I’m sure even aliens like to chuck a slash now and again.

But when it comes to dudes, there is a lot of discussion about how you release the juice. The old consensus used to be that real men like to stand and only losers sit down.

Well, now there is a movement to do your liquid movements in a sitting position.

Sam Wollaston from The Guardian reported that in Germany men are encouraged to sit down, they have signs in bathrooms telling blokes to take a load off and urinate in a relaxed sitting position.

But as usual, there is a divide, some Germans like to stand, and see sitting as the wussy option, they even have a word for sitters, Sitzpinkler.

It’s even become a legal matter, with a court in Dusseldorf ruling that German men have a right to pee standing up after a landlord complained his tenant’s splashback ruined the marble flooring.

But as convenient as it is to go to the bathroom upright, there is a lot of evidence suggesting that sitting is better for your health. Studies have found that sitting can help you empty your bladder more quicker.

As Dr Jesse N. Mills from the UCLA Department of Urology told Thrillist, “When you sit down, you can use your abdominal muscles more, and you get your last few squirts out and feel like you’ve emptied better”.

Plus, there is less splashback when you sit down, so your toothbrushes are safe from any wee droplets. So, take a load off dude, sit down and just enjoy yourself.

Lizzo Plays One-Of-A-Kind Cookie Flute For Elmo In Adorable Sesame Street Clip

