Sisters Tell Of 15-Year Battle To Put Malka Leifer Behind Bars

Sisters sexually abused by their school principal say they can now begin their life again, as Malka Leifer faces time behind bars.

After a 15-year legal fight for justice, Elly Sapper, Dassi Erlich and Nicole Meyer, are ready to begin life anew.

“Today we can start taking that power back that she stole from us as children,” Erlich said outside court on Monday.

Their fight started in 2008 when Nicole, Elly and Dassi bravely spoke out for the first time on ABC Australian Story.

Their abuse claims against their former principal triggered a chain reaction that saw Leifer flee to Israel into the arms of a community that closed ranks around her.

The three sisters unwavering through an extradition process which dragged on for 15 years.

On Monday, Leifer was found guilty on 18 counts of abusing two sisters. But cleared of charges relating to the third, Nicole Meyer, in a bittersweet victory.

Speaking to The Project, Elly Sapper said she hopes the judge considers the "seriousness of the charges" when Leifer is sentenced.

"The fact that she evaded justice for so long and has shown no remorse will reflect in the sentencing," she said.

