Sir Michael Caine Announces Retirement At Age 90

Sir Michael Caine has announced he is retiring from acting following the release of his latest film, The Great Escaper.

The 90-year-old actor has previously said that he has intended to retire but had often been tempted back into it. 

“I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program. 

"I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews... What am I going to do that will beat this?"

“The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85,” he joked. 

"They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90, you're going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, ‘I might as well leave with all this.’”

Anthony Albanese Urges Australians To Find New Way Forward After Voice To Parliament Is Defeated
Anthony Albanese Urges Australians To Find New Way Forward After Voice To Parliament Is Defeated

Australia has overwhelmingly rejected a Voice to Parliament, with nearly 17.7 million Australians casting their vote in the referendum.
Taylor Swift's Film 'The Eras Tour' Marks the Second-Largest October Opening Day In History

Taylor Swift's Film 'The Eras Tour' Marks the Second-Largest October Opening Day In History

Taylor Swift continues to break records, after ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film secured the second-largest October opening in U.S. history.
Crowds Gather Across The U.S. To Witness 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

Crowds Gather Across The U.S. To Witness 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

Scores of North Americans turned their heads to the sky to witness the celestial event on Saturday, which won't be visible again in the continental U.S. until 2046.
Ballet Flats Are Back And As Bad For Your Feet As Ever

Ballet Flats Are Back And As Bad For Your Feet As Ever

Ballet flats are making a resurgence and are being described by experts as "the worst shoes for your feet".
National Party's Chris Luxon Claims Victory In New Zealand Election

National Party's Chris Luxon Claims Victory In New Zealand Election

New Zealand's national election has seen the centre-right National Party return to power, claiming several stronghold Labour seats.