Sir Michael Caine Announces Retirement At Age 90

The 90-year-old actor has previously said that he has intended to retire but had often been tempted back into it.

“I keep saying I’m going to retire. Well, I am now,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

"I've figured, I've had a picture where I've played the lead and had incredible reviews... What am I going to do that will beat this?"

“The only parts I'm liable to get now are 90-year-old men. Or maybe 85,” he joked.

"They're not going to be the lead. You don't have leading men at 90, you're going to have young handsome boys and girls. So I thought, ‘I might as well leave with all this.’”