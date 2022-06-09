The Project

Sir David Attenborough Receives His Second Knighthood For Services To Conservation & Television

Sir David Attenborough has received the honour of a second knighthood from Prince Charles in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Sir David Attenborough has received another prestigious honour of a second knighthood. 

The honour was bestowed upon him by the Prince of Wales, who is himself a passionate campaigner for the environment.

As part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Attenborough delivered a message about climate change and the planet, which was projected onto the front of Buckingham Palace.

Attenborough, 96, was presented with the Knight Grand Cross for his services to television broadcasting and conservation. 

Best known for making nature documentaries such as "The Blue Planet," Attenborough is considered a national treasure in the UK. 

In 2019, he set up the Earthshot Prize with Prince William, which aims to inspire innovative solutions to the most pressing environmental challenges facing the planet.

Sir David Attenborough is decorated with many achievements and awards, such as being the only person to have won BAFTA awards for series in black and white, colour, HD and 3D formats. 

According to Guinness World Records, he has enjoyed not just the longest career as a TV naturalist but as a presenter overall.

