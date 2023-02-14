Singles Living Alone More Likely To Wind Up, New Research Says

The study by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians found that being single increased the risk of potentially preventable hospitalisation by 243 per cent and was one of the strongest predictors of preventable hospitalisation in regional and rural communities.

Potentially preventable hospitalisation happens when a patient is admitted with a condition that could have been avoided or managed with timely and adequate primary care.

The researchers studied 1368 hospital admissions to the Royal Hobart Hospital for the paper.

Researcher and co-author Andre Ridge said socioeconomic and social factors appear to be just as important as medical ailments when it comes to unnecessary hospitalisation.

"This is a wake-up call for us all, to remember to take extra care of our neighbours and those who don't have someone to lean on," he said.

The study also found that Indigenous-identifying people were 269 per cent more at risk of hospitalisation due to preventable conditions.

Co-author Gregory Peterson said they did not have a large sample size of Indigenous Australians in this survey but the result backs up previous research.

The latest data available from 2017/18 shows about 748,000 hospitalisations across Australia were avoidable.

While this study was based on one facility, the rate and range of potentially preventable hospitalisation in the rural Tasmanian population is indicative of wider national trends, Professor Peterson said.

AAP with The Project.