The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Singles Living Alone More Likely To Wind Up, New Research Says

Singles Living Alone More Likely To Wind Up, New Research Says

Being single and living alone increases the risk of unnecessary hospitalisation, new research says.

The study by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians found that being single increased the risk of potentially preventable hospitalisation by 243 per cent and was one of the strongest predictors of preventable hospitalisation in regional and rural communities.

Potentially preventable hospitalisation happens when a patient is admitted with a condition that could have been avoided or managed with timely and adequate primary care.

The researchers studied 1368 hospital admissions to the Royal Hobart Hospital for the paper.

Researcher and co-author Andre Ridge said socioeconomic and social factors appear to be just as important as medical ailments when it comes to unnecessary hospitalisation.

"This is a wake-up call for us all, to remember to take extra care of our neighbours and those who don't have someone to lean on," he said.

The study also found that Indigenous-identifying people were 269 per cent more at risk of hospitalisation due to preventable conditions.

Co-author Gregory Peterson said they did not have a large sample size of Indigenous Australians in this survey but the result backs up previous research.

The latest data available from 2017/18 shows about 748,000 hospitalisations across Australia were avoidable.

While this study was based on one facility, the rate and range of potentially preventable hospitalisation in the rural Tasmanian population is indicative of wider national trends, Professor Peterson said.

AAP with The Project.

Op Shops Are Becoming Too Trendy And Unaffordable, Isolating Those On A Budget
NEXT STORY

Op Shops Are Becoming Too Trendy And Unaffordable, Isolating Those On A Budget

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Op Shops Are Becoming Too Trendy And Unaffordable, Isolating Those On A Budget

    Op Shops Are Becoming Too Trendy And Unaffordable, Isolating Those On A Budget

    There’s been an undeniable generational shift in our attitude towards charity shops.
    Google Searches For Fenty Beauty Went Up 883% After Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Google Searches For Fenty Beauty Went Up 883% After Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Pop icon Rihanna performed a hit-filled Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, where she plugged her beauty brand Fenty.
    Winter Olympics May Turn To Rotating Fixture Due To Lack Of Bids

    Winter Olympics May Turn To Rotating Fixture Due To Lack Of Bids

    A lack of candidates for upcoming Winter Olympics have left the International Olympic Committee (IOC) considering moving to a rotating roster of host cities in the near future.
    Australian Olympian Peter Bol Has Been Cleared Of Doping Allegations

    Australian Olympian Peter Bol Has Been Cleared Of Doping Allegations

    Peter Bol says he has been cleared of his positive doping test after the A and B samples did not match.
    Three Horses Rescued After Valentine's Day Gallop Through Sydney

    Three Horses Rescued After Valentine's Day Gallop Through Sydney

    Three frisky horses have been caught after going on a seven-kilometre gallop through Sydney's southern streets early on Valentine's Day.