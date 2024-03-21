Single Woman Slams “Cheap Couples” Who Won’t Split Bills Per Person

Shani took to TikTok to share her frustrations, captioning the video with “Coupled people are cheap. I said what I said.”

“If you are in a couple and you go to dinner with a single friend and you split the bill 50/50 instead of into thirds, you’re cheap,” Shani said.

“If you are getting married and you’ve already lived with your partner for years and years on end and your registry just includes sh*t that you think would be kind of nice and fun to have and you don’t wanna buy it for yourself, you’re cheap,” she continued.

Shani also took aim at couples who have destination weddings but won’t take their friends out for a birthday dinner, and not splitting vacation rentals by person.

Commenters were quick to back Shani’s takedown, with many singletons lamenting the increased cost of budgeting for rent, gifts and holidays alone.

“Also - if I bring a gift to your birthday and then I also bring a gift to your partner's birthday - you each need to bring a gift to my birthday,” wrote one peeved singleton.

“My sibling and their partner each get a b’day gift from me. I get one co-sponsored gift. It is not double the value of what I give individually. It is exhausting,” wrote another.

Coupled-up commenters were not so keen on the conversation, particularly taking issue with Silver’s take on gift registries.

“What else are you supposed to put on a registry then if you already have stuff?” questioned one person.

“Can [you] explain registries? The point of them is to tell people the kinds of gifts you’d like to have, right? [Are you] suggesting long-term couples shouldn't ask for wedding gifts?” said another.