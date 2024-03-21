The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Single Woman Slams “Cheap Couples” Who Won’t Split Bills Per Person

Single Woman Slams “Cheap Couples” Who Won’t Split Bills Per Person

TikToker Shani Silver has slammed “cheap couples” who don’t split the bill three ways when out to dinner with a single friend.

Shani took to TikTok to share her frustrations, captioning the video with “Coupled people are cheap. I said what I said.” 

“If you are in a couple and you go to dinner with a single friend and you split the bill 50/50 instead of into thirds, you’re cheap,” Shani said. 

“If you are getting married and you’ve already lived with your partner for years and years on end and your registry just includes sh*t that you think would be kind of nice and fun to have and you don’t wanna buy it for yourself, you’re cheap,” she continued. 

Shani also took aim at couples who have destination weddings but won’t take their friends out for a birthday dinner, and not splitting vacation rentals by person.

Commenters were quick to back Shani’s takedown, with many singletons lamenting the increased cost of budgeting for rent, gifts and holidays alone. 

“Also - if I bring a gift to your birthday and then I also bring a gift to your partner's birthday - you each need to bring a gift to my birthday,” wrote one peeved singleton. 

“My sibling and their partner each get a b’day gift from me. I get one co-sponsored gift. It is not double the value of what I give individually. It is exhausting,” wrote another.

Coupled-up commenters were not so keen on the conversation, particularly taking issue with Silver’s take on gift registries.

“What else are you supposed to put on a registry then if you already have stuff?” questioned one person.

“Can [you] explain registries? The point of them is to tell people the kinds of gifts you’d like to have, right? [Are you] suggesting long-term couples shouldn't ask for wedding gifts?” said another.

@shanisilverCoupled people are cheap. I said what I said.♬ original sound - Shani Silver
Donald Trump Still Stewing About Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Jokes
NEXT STORY

Donald Trump Still Stewing About Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Jokes

Advertisement

Related Articles

Donald Trump Still Stewing About Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Jokes

Donald Trump Still Stewing About Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars Jokes

This week, Trump expanded on how much he hated Jimmy Kimmel hosting The Oscars, but boy, does he LOVE hearing his own social media posts being read out.
London Police Investigate Possible Royal Medical Record Breach

London Police Investigate Possible Royal Medical Record Breach

A suspected privacy breach involving the Princess of Wales could be more severe than first feared.
Statement From Diamond Valley Baptist Church

Statement From Diamond Valley Baptist Church

Statement From Diamond Valley Baptist Church
Police Department Uses LEGO Heads To Conceal Offender's Identities

Police Department Uses LEGO Heads To Conceal Offender's Identities

Under new California law, The Murrieta Police Department has had to take a creative approach to creating social media content, with LEGO heads replacing real faces in their social media posts.
Gen Z Boss Has A Very Unique Way Of Getting His Staff Into The Office

Gen Z Boss Has A Very Unique Way Of Getting His Staff Into The Office

Meet the boss who has slammed “boring” Baby Boomer bosses, revealing the unique game he plays with his staff to get them into the office.