Single Pigeon Shuts Down Sydney Harbour Tunnel

On Wednesday, a pigeon was the culprit behind lengthy traffic delays in the Sydney Harbour Bridge Tunnel, after it triggered overhead sensors.

The bird flew underneath the sensors while flying above a semi-trailer, resulting in the sensors registering the vehicle as over height. 

According to the Daily Telegraph, authorities stopped the truck and closed the tunnel off for 20 minutes, allowing the truck to leave when it was cleared at a height of 3.9m, beneath the cut-off of 4.4m

When checking CCTV footage, authorities saw the exact moment the pigeon flew beneath the sensor, flagging the truck's height.

Roads Minister John Graham said the pigeon would likely get off with a warning. 

"When the truck was measured as significantly under the height limit the incident became a mystery, and I want to thank the eagle-eyed tunnel operator who went back to the tape to discover the real culprit," he said.

"On this occasion the pigeon will receive a warning rather than the usual 12 demerit points and six months off the roads — or above them in this case."

Cosmetic Industry Reeling After Crackdown On Advertising Terms
NEXT STORY
Cosmetic Industry Reeling After Crackdown On Advertising Terms

The cosmetic industry is reeling following a crackdown banning the use of standard terms like Botox.
Peter Dutton Says The Opposition Will Support Stage-Three Tax Cuts

Australians in need of greater assistance are expected to get some relief soon, with signs that the coalition is unlikely to oppose reworked tax cuts.
Scottish Tourist Flabbergasted By Barefoot Couple In A Cinema

A Scottish tourist in New Zealand was left horrified when they spotted a fellow patron resting their dirty hooves on the headrest of the chair in front of them whilst at the cinema.
Select Bunnings Stores To Receive A Hammerbarn-Themed Makeover Courtesy Of Bluey

Bunnings has joined forces with the beloved animated television series Bluey to bring to life a Hammerbarn-themed transformation for six select stores across Australia.
Bride Asks Whether It's 'Tacky' To Start A GoFundMe Page To Pay For Her Wedding

A bride-to-be has been blasted online after asking if it's 'tacky' to start up a GoFundMe page to raise money for her wedding.