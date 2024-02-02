Single Pigeon Shuts Down Sydney Harbour Tunnel

The bird flew underneath the sensors while flying above a semi-trailer, resulting in the sensors registering the vehicle as over height.

According to the Daily Telegraph, authorities stopped the truck and closed the tunnel off for 20 minutes, allowing the truck to leave when it was cleared at a height of 3.9m, beneath the cut-off of 4.4m

When checking CCTV footage, authorities saw the exact moment the pigeon flew beneath the sensor, flagging the truck's height.

Roads Minister John Graham said the pigeon would likely get off with a warning.

"When the truck was measured as significantly under the height limit the incident became a mystery, and I want to thank the eagle-eyed tunnel operator who went back to the tape to discover the real culprit," he said.

"On this occasion the pigeon will receive a warning rather than the usual 12 demerit points and six months off the roads — or above them in this case."