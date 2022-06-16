Single Man Wanting To See A Play In Melbourne Exposes Flaw In Booking Tickets

If you’re in Melbourne, you have no doubt heard the rave reviews about the production of The Picture of Dorian Gray currently on at The Arts Centre. By all reports the reviews are justified, and tickets are selling out and hard to come by. Even harder if, like New York tourist Matt Moss, you are on your own and would like to buy just a single ticket.

Over the weekend, Mr. Moss tried to buy one of the remaining two tickets left for that evening’s performance but was told by Arts Centre staff that he would have to purchase two tickets as their ticketing system doesn’t allow for, and these are Matt Moss’ words and not that of this author or the Arts Centre, Theatre Spinsters.

So Matt, because it is 2022, took to Twitter to voice his disappointment in this policy, only for others to have experienced this, not only at The Arts centre but across other venues in Melbourne, prompting Twitter user @juliairwinator to call this “appalling discrimination against single people.”

This backlash has led to the Arts Centre reviewing their no single ticketing policy, but it has sparked conversation here in The Project office about whether or not you would feel comfortable doing what is generally accepted as couple or group activities solo?

And I say yes.

As someone who travels a lot for work, I must say solo theatre, dining, movie watching, or attending live music is perfect. There are no weird group texts beforehand of where to meet or who will carpool with whom. If you are seeing theatre, and it was your choice of play, you have none of the anxiety that comes with the constant thinking of ‘I hope this is good and the rest of the people I’m here with don’t think it is terrible, and then, in turn, think I’m terrible for choosing it’. There is no yelling over the support band trying to make small talk, where neither of you can really hear the other, nor really care how their renovations are going.

But perhaps the greatest solo pursuit which people deem as a group activity is the dining experience. Gone is the weird “shall we split a bunch of entrées” and then listening to everyone else’s dietary requirements as you see all the best things on the menu disappear; say goodbye to that weird bit at the end where everyone pays too much and then the person who pays on their card actually ends up with more money than they left the house with but everyone is being too stubborn to take any back. And the piece de resistance is the wait staff want to make sure you are in and out fast so they can get the table for a group booking, so there is absolutely no waiting to catch eye contact to order another glass of wine.

So thank you, Matt Moss, on behalf of single people everywhere for exposing this discrimination. Now before I go, does anyone have a spare ticket to The Picture of Dorian Gray? it seems to be sold out and I would really like to go.