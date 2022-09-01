The Project

Single, Child-Free Women Are Getting Richer Faster Than Men

New research has found that single women who don’t have children are getting richer at a faster rate than men.

The study was conducted in the U.S. shows women who are single and childless have more wealth than comparable men.

In 2019, single, child-free women had an average of US$65,000 in wealth, while men had just US$57,000, according to new research from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The number of child-free Americans aged between 18 and 49 forgoing children altogether has risen seven per cent between 2018 and 2021 to 44 per cent.

According to experts, the rising cost of living plays an important factor in people’s decision to have children.

In Australia, the government estimates the cost of raising a single child costs $170 a week.

“It seems like people’s priorities have shifted,” Economics Professor Melissa Kearney from the University of Maryland told Bloomberg.

“It’s not necessarily that people have less of a preference for kids, or that it’s that much more expensive or time-consuming to have kids.

“It’s the way those two things are interacting for this generation vs. prior ones.”

