Singer The Weeknd To Retire From The Weeknd, Set To Use Birth-name Abel Tesfaye

Canadian singer The Weeknd has announced he plans to not use his infamous name anymore by reverting to his birth name on social media.

Although the usernames on Twitter and Instagram currently remain ‘the weekend’, the 33-year-old’s name has changed to his birthname, Abel Tesfaye.

It comes just a week after the singer told W Magazine he was considering retiring his stage name after more than a decade of performing under the pseudonym.

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” he said in the interview. “It’s getting to a place and time where I’m getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter.”

The singer has had huge success under the name, including five studio albums and a string of hits, including Blinding Lights, Starboy, and I Feel It Coming. He also becomes the first artist in Spotify history to hit 100 million listeners a month.

Woman Refuses To Pay For A $200 Bottle Of Perfume Her 4-Year-Old Broke
Woman Refuses To Pay For A $200 Bottle Of Perfume Her 4-Year-Old Broke

A mother has caused quite the stir as she’s outright refusing to reimburse her friend for a bottle of Chanel perfume her daughter broke.
