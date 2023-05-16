Singer The Weeknd To Retire From The Weeknd, Set To Use Birth-name Abel Tesfaye

Although the usernames on Twitter and Instagram currently remain ‘the weekend’, the 33-year-old’s name has changed to his birthname, Abel Tesfaye.

It comes just a week after the singer told W Magazine he was considering retiring his stage name after more than a decade of performing under the pseudonym.

“I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” he said in the interview. “It’s getting to a place and time where I’m getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter.”

The singer has had huge success under the name, including five studio albums and a string of hits, including Blinding Lights, Starboy, and I Feel It Coming. He also becomes the first artist in Spotify history to hit 100 million listeners a month.