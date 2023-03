The American Idol judge was on 'the View' alongside Katy Perry and Luke Bryan when he gave the frank admission to the audience.

Richie said, “Let me give you the first part that I have to really, really say to you; when I wrote 'All Night Long', it was truly all night long.”

Going on to say, “Now my ‘all night long’ is down to a fierce 15 minutes.’’

Fellow Idol judge Katy Perry then said, “Fifteen minutes? That’s long, bud.’’