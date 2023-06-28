Singer Lewis Capaldi Cancels All Upcoming Shows Including Australia And New Zealand

Lewis Capaldi has cancelled his upcoming tour and festival appearances, announcing he is taking a break from touring from the ‘foreseeable future’ to ‘adjust to the impact’ of living with Tourette Syndrome.

The 26-year-old singer struggled to finish his performance in Glastonbury on Saturday after he lost his voice, with fans taking over to finish his songs.

During the show, he told the huge crowd that it was likely the last people would see him before he took a break.

In a statement confirming his break, he wrote, “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this, and I’d hoped three weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s, and on Saturday, it became obvious that I need to spend so much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time.”

The cancellation means all shows in Australia and New Zealand are cancelled.