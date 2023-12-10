The Project

Singer Kelly Clarkson Confesses To A Surprising Shower Habit

U.S. singer and talk show host, Kelly Clarkson, was perhaps a little too honest about her shower habits, revealing that she brushes her teeth in the shower, and pees “almost every time in the shower.”

The singer discussed her shower routines on her talk show with guest Kenan Thompson. 

She revealed to the SNL actor that not only does she brush her teeth in the shower, but she also does a wee. Evidently, Kelly adheres to the George Costanza 'it’s all pipes' philosophy. 

The topic arose as they talked about a section on shower advice in Thompson’s book ‘When I Was Your Age: Life Lessons, Funny Stories & Questionable Parenting Advice from a Professional Clown’. 

Kelly confessed that although she doesn’t regularly brush her teeth in the shower, she does it when in a hurry, which is often. Kenan responded with, “I’m on the whole other side, where I find it to be gross.”

Kelly then posed the big question, “Do you pee in the shower?” Kenan responded with a no, but he admitted “I would lie if I said I had never done it.” 

But then Kelly dropped the bombshell, “I pee almost every time in the shower.”

The interview was posted to Kelly’s YouTube channel, and the comments were split. 

There was support for Kelly, with shower grots feeling seen. 

One Clarkson fan: ‘coasterguy8327’ commented, “Oh, Kelly, you unfiltered queen. I freaking love her so much. I feel productive. She and I are the same.” 

 So, if you brush your teeth and chuck a slash in the shower, don’t fret: there are others out there just like you, including Kelly Clarkson.  

