Singer Katy Perry To Appeal Trademark Loss Against Aussie Designer Katie Perry

American Idol judge Katy Perry is hoping to challenge court findings that she infringed an Aussie designer's trademark.

In April of this year, the Federal Court found singer Katy Perry liable for infringing the trademark of local designer Katie Jane Taylor (nee Perry), who has sold and designed her own line of clothing under her Katie Perry label since 2007.

It was found that the singer's company, Kitty Purry, owed compensation after infringing the Katie Perry trademark.

While Perry was also found to have infringed the trademark on Twitter ahead of her 2014 Prism tour in Australia, she was not liable for damages after using her own name in "good faith".

According to the Australian Associated Press, the singer and her firms filed their appeal of the findings last week, with a hearing yet to be scheduled.