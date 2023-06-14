The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Singer Katy Perry To Appeal Trademark Loss Against Aussie Designer Katie Perry

Singer Katy Perry To Appeal Trademark Loss Against Aussie Designer Katie Perry

Artist Katy Perry to challenge trademark loss to Katie Perry after Katy Perry was found to have infringed designer Katie Perry's trademark.

American Idol judge Katy Perry is hoping to challenge court findings that she infringed an Aussie designer's trademark.

In April of this year, the Federal Court found singer Katy Perry liable for infringing the trademark of local designer Katie Jane Taylor (nee Perry), who has sold and designed her own line of clothing under her Katie Perry label since 2007.

It was found that the singer's company, Kitty Purry, owed compensation after infringing the Katie Perry trademark.

While Perry was also found to have infringed the trademark on Twitter ahead of her 2014 Prism tour in Australia, she was not liable for damages after using her own name in "good faith".

According to the Australian Associated Press, the singer and her firms filed their appeal of the findings last week, with a hearing yet to be scheduled.

New Study Says To Forget About Aiming For 10,000 Steps A Day
NEXT STORY

New Study Says To Forget About Aiming For 10,000 Steps A Day

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Study Says To Forget About Aiming For 10,000 Steps A Day

New Study Says To Forget About Aiming For 10,000 Steps A Day

The magical number of 10,000 steps a day is not evidence-based.
Researchers May Finally Have Figured Out If The Chicken Or The Egg Came First

Researchers May Finally Have Figured Out If The Chicken Or The Egg Came First

Is the age-old question, what came first, the chicken or the egg?
Missing Aussie Hiker Found Dead In Canadian Wilderness

Missing Aussie Hiker Found Dead In Canadian Wilderness

A Brisbane woman has been found dead in the Canadian wilderness after appearing to have slipped on steep terrain while hiking.
Actor Miriam Margoyles Goes Nude In British Vogue And Says She “Wouldn’t Want To Be Straight For Anything”

Actor Miriam Margoyles Goes Nude In British Vogue And Says She “Wouldn’t Want To Be Straight For Anything”

Actor Miriam Margoyles has been featured on the cover of British Vogue for Pride Month, discussing her sexuality and saying she “wouldn’t want to be straight for anything”.
One Last Beatles Record To Be Released This Year After Being Finished By AI

One Last Beatles Record To Be Released This Year After Being Finished By AI

Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to create "the last Beatles record", which is set to be released later this year.