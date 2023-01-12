Singer Demi Lovato’s Album Poster Banned In The UK For Being Offensive To Christians

Demi Lovato has had a poster depicting them wearing a bondage-style outfit lying on a crucifix-shaped bed banned in the UK.

The UK's advertising watchdog The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found the poster, along with the title of the album (which plays on a swear word) was "likely to be viewed as linking sexuality to the sacred symbol of the crucifix and the crucifixion".

As such, they believed the combination was causing offence to those of the Christian faith.

The BBC reports the poster received four official complaints.

Polydor Records, producers of the album, said the poster artwork was merely designed to promote the album and did not believe it to be offensive.