Singer Adele Reportedly Now Engaged To Partner Of Two Years, Rich Paul

Singer Adele is reportedly engaged to her sports agent partner Rich Paul.

The pair have been dating for two years, but according to UK newspaper, The Sun, the mother-of-one is now planning to tie the knot as soon as summer arrives in America.

Reports of the couple’s engagement was reported on gossip site Dux Moi, with claims the engagement came from a ‘reliable source’.

Adele first revealed her relationship with Paul in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in December 2021.

At the time, she said ''I met him at a birthday party; we were on the dance floor.''

“And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I’m like, ‘A business meeting about what?’

‘’And then it was the first time we hung out on our own, without friends, and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life.”

Adele divorced her former partner Simon Konecki in March 2021.

