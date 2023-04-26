The Project

Singer, Actor, And Political Activist Harry Belafonte Dies Aged 96

Harry Belafonte, a singer, songwriter and groundbreaking actor before turning to political activism, has died at the age of 96.

Belafonte died of congestive heart failure at his home in New York on Tuesday with his wife Pamela by his side, the firm of his longtime spokesperson Ken Sunshine said in a statement.

Belafonte started his career singing Day-O in the hit 1950s song Banana Boat and soon turned his talent to acting.

As a black leading man who explored racial themes in 1950s movies, Belafonte would later move on to work with his friend Martin Luther King Jr during the US civil rights movement in the early 1960s.

Belafonte travelled the world as a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, in 1987 and later started an AIDS foundation. In 2014 he received an Academy Award for his humanitarian work.

Belafonte was a driving force behind We Are the World, the 1985 all-star musical collaboration that raised money for famine relief in Ethiopia. After seeing a grim news report on the famine, he wanted to do something similar to the fund-raising song Do They Know It's Christmas? by the British supergroup Band Aid a year earlier.

An anthology of his music was released to mark Belafonte's 90th birthday on March 1, 2017. A few weeks before the launch, Belafonte told Rolling Stone magazine that singing was a way for him to express injustices in the world.

"It gave me a chance to make political commentary, to make social statements, to talk about things that I found that were unpleasant - and things that I found that were inspiring," he said.

