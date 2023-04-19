Singer Aaron Carter’s Death Officially Ruled As ‘Accidental’

Carter, 34, was found dead in his Los Angeles home in November last year.

The Los Angeles coroner found Carter had the sedative alprazolam, more commonly known as Xanax, in his system, as well as difluoroethane.

Difluoroethane is a compressed gas “commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners” that can “induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled” according to the coroner’s report.

The report found the two substances made him incapacitated in the bathtub, causing him to drown.

His death has been ruled as “accidental”.

It comes a month after Carter’s mother released photos of his bathroom taken on the day of his death, calling for a “real investigation” of his death.

“They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” Jane Carter said on the Facebook post.

Carter was a former child star of the 90s and released a number of hit songs, including ‘I Want Candy’, and was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.