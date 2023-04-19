The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Singer Aaron Carter’s Death Officially Ruled As ‘Accidental’

Singer Aaron Carter’s Death Officially Ruled As ‘Accidental’

Singer Aaron Carter accidentally drowned in his bathtub, a coroner’s report has found.

Carter, 34, was found dead in his Los Angeles home in November last year.

The Los Angeles coroner found Carter had the sedative alprazolam, more commonly known as Xanax, in his system, as well as difluoroethane.

Difluoroethane is a compressed gas “commonly used as a propellant in air spray cleaners” that can “induce feelings of euphoria when inhaled” according to the coroner’s report.

The report found the two substances made him incapacitated in the bathtub, causing him to drown.

His death has been ruled as “accidental”.

It comes a month after Carter’s mother released photos of his bathroom taken on the day of his death, calling for a “real investigation” of his death.

“They never investigated it as a possible crime scene because of his addiction past,” Jane Carter said on the Facebook post.

Carter was a former child star of the 90s and released a number of hit songs, including ‘I Want Candy’, and was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter.

Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry
NEXT STORY

Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry

    Green Haribo Gummy Bear Flavour Is Apparently Strawberry

    People are only just discovering what flavour the green Haribo gummy bear is, and we have so many questions.
    Outback Town Will Be Auctioning Off Houses For As Little As $5000 To Recover Unpaid Council Rates

    Outback Town Will Be Auctioning Off Houses For As Little As $5000 To Recover Unpaid Council Rates

    South Australian outback town, Coober Pedy, will be auctioning off over a dozen properties in a bid to regain unpaid council rates.
    Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88

    Father Bob Maguire Dies Aged 88

    Father Bob Maguire, known as the “people’s priest”, has died aged 88.
    New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

    New $2 Coin Could Be Worth Thousands Due To Its Rarity

    A $2 coin that was only released last week could fetch up to $1200 due to its rarity.
    NSW To Close All COVID-19 PCR Clinics Within Weeks

    NSW To Close All COVID-19 PCR Clinics Within Weeks

    Every COVID-19 PCR testing clinic in NSW will close within weeks, with the millions of dollars saved redirected to other areas of the health system.