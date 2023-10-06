Singapore's Initial Cost To Buy A Car Rises To AUD$120K And Doesn't Include The Car

If you want to buy a car in Singapore, you have to buy a Certificate of Entitlement first, which will set you back at least AU$120,000.

No, that does not include the car.

If you have a spare AU$120,000, this certificate will allow you to purchase a small car, like a Toyota Corolla or Holden (*Beep-Beep*) Barina and drive it for ten years.

Imagine paying AU$120,000 just to be allowed to drive your crappy Honda Jazz around town? Is there anything worse?

If you want a bigger car, like an SUV, you'd be looking at paying around AU$168,000.

So yeah, there would be something worse than the Honda Jazz situation - imagine paying AU$168,000 to drive around town in a Toyota Tarago. No, thank you very much.

Whilst the price of the licence is four times as what it was in 2020, the licence itself is not new.

Singapore introduced the licence in 1990 as a way to deter people from driving, and in the hope they would opt for public transport and minimise traffic congestion.

Singapore city is home to 5.5 million people, and yet the roads are still very busy.

12.7% of Singapore adults are millionaires, so to some people, this gigantic licence fee is just as miniature as a human needs to be to fit into a Honda Jazz.