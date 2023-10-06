The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Singapore's Initial Cost To Buy A Car Rises To AUD$120K And Doesn't Include The Car

Singapore's Initial Cost To Buy A Car Rises To AUD$120K And Doesn't Include The Car

Many of us here in Australia are grappling with the cost of living, but Singaporeans would laugh in our silly little faces. 

If you want to buy a car in Singapore, you have to buy a Certificate of Entitlement first, which will set you back at least AU$120,000.

No, that does not include the car.

If you have a spare AU$120,000, this certificate will allow you to purchase a small car, like a Toyota Corolla or Holden (*Beep-Beep*) Barina and drive it for ten years. 

Imagine paying AU$120,000 just to be allowed to drive your crappy Honda Jazz around town? Is there anything worse?

If you want a bigger car, like an SUV, you'd be looking at paying around AU$168,000. 

So yeah, there would be something worse than the Honda Jazz situation - imagine paying AU$168,000 to drive around town in a Toyota Tarago. No, thank you very much.

Whilst the price of the licence is four times as what it was in 2020, the licence itself is not new. 

Singapore introduced the licence in 1990 as a way to deter people from driving, and in the hope they would opt for public transport and minimise traffic congestion.

Singapore city is home to 5.5 million people, and yet the roads are still very busy. 

12.7% of Singapore adults are millionaires, so to some people, this gigantic licence fee is just as miniature as a human needs to be to fit into a Honda Jazz.

Oldest Australian Celebrates 110th Birthday With Own Line Of Heinz Baked Beans
NEXT STORY

Oldest Australian Celebrates 110th Birthday With Own Line Of Heinz Baked Beans

Advertisement

Related Articles

Oldest Australian Celebrates 110th Birthday With Own Line Of Heinz Baked Beans

Oldest Australian Celebrates 110th Birthday With Own Line Of Heinz Baked Beans

Australia’s oldest man Ken Weeks was treated to a very special 110th birthday after Heinz surprised him with his own line of baked beans!
‘British Tapas Night’ Angers Foodies For Its Beige Colour Palette

‘British Tapas Night’ Angers Foodies For Its Beige Colour Palette

A ‘British tapas night’ has enraged foodies across the internet over its lack of colour and spices, dubbing it a “dinner for five-year-olds.”
David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"

David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"

In an awkward, on-screen moment, David Beckham calls out his wife Victoria Beckham, after she claimed her family was "working class" when she was growing up.
Elon Musk Under Investigation Over His Takeover Of X, Formerly Twitter

Elon Musk Under Investigation Over His Takeover Of X, Formerly Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over his purchase of social media giant Twitter, now called X.
Billie Eilish's Journey Celebrated In New Comic Book

Billie Eilish's Journey Celebrated In New Comic Book

She is only 21 but Billie Eilish already has a comic book published about her life, highlighting her journey from young dancer to Oscar-winning songwriter.