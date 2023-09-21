The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Singapore's Changi Airport Set To Become Passport Free

Singapore's Changi Airport Set To Become Passport Free

Do you ever wish it was a lot easier to travel through an airport? Well, it soon will be… but only if you are specifically travelling through Singapore's Changi airport!

The airport is rated the world's best, one of the busiest and now it's set to be one of the most futuristic.

Officials say that automated immigration clearance will be introduced in 2024. This will allow passengers to depart the city-state using only biometric data - such as facial or fingerprint recognition - instead of passports.

Communications Minister Josephine Teo announced this during a parliament session, saying, "Singapore will be one of the first few countries in the world to introduce automated, passport-free immigration clearance".

Biometrics will be used to create a "single token of authentication" used at automated touchpoints, such as bag drops, immigration clearance and boarding.

It all sounds very secure unless you've seen the movie 'Face Off'.

The airport is projecting a return to pre-pandemic levels of passenger and air traffic and hopes the upcoming biometric system will help make passenger flows smoother.

Passports will still be required for many countries outside of Singapore that do not offer passport-free clearance, Teo stressed.

So don't throw yours in the bin just yet… maybe wait until 2044 when everything we need for the airport will be implanted in our heads.

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay
NEXT STORY

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay

Advertisement

Related Articles

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay

French Tourist Becomes Talk Of Byron Bay After Asking For A Place To Stay

A French tourist looking for a place to stay has become the talk of Byron Bay.
New Research Shows That People Don't Really Become Adults Until Their 30s

New Research Shows That People Don't Really Become Adults Until Their 30s

Those in their 20s aren't actually adults, according to science. but that doesn't automatically guarantee full-fledged adulthood. 
Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Now Looking For Volunteers To Have Brain Chip Implanted

Elon Musk's Neuralink Company Now Looking For Volunteers To Have Brain Chip Implanted

Hold onto your frontal lobes because Elon Musk’s company Neuralink is seeking volunteers for human trials of its brain implant chips (BCI).
Kmart Releases Adorable Mini Tradie Workwear For Your Little Ones

Kmart Releases Adorable Mini Tradie Workwear For Your Little Ones

Parents are rushing to Kmart to get their hands on their new range of tradie workwear for kids.
Anthony Albanese Announces COVID-19 Inquiry To Look At Lockdowns And Vaccines

Anthony Albanese Announces COVID-19 Inquiry To Look At Lockdowns And Vaccines

An inquiry into Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will examine how the nation secured its vaccines and supported people impacted by the lockdowns.