Singapore's Changi Airport Set To Become Passport Free

The airport is rated the world's best, one of the busiest and now it's set to be one of the most futuristic.

Officials say that automated immigration clearance will be introduced in 2024. This will allow passengers to depart the city-state using only biometric data - such as facial or fingerprint recognition - instead of passports.

Communications Minister Josephine Teo announced this during a parliament session, saying, "Singapore will be one of the first few countries in the world to introduce automated, passport-free immigration clearance".

Biometrics will be used to create a "single token of authentication" used at automated touchpoints, such as bag drops, immigration clearance and boarding.

It all sounds very secure unless you've seen the movie 'Face Off'.

The airport is projecting a return to pre-pandemic levels of passenger and air traffic and hopes the upcoming biometric system will help make passenger flows smoother.

Passports will still be required for many countries outside of Singapore that do not offer passport-free clearance, Teo stressed.

So don't throw yours in the bin just yet… maybe wait until 2044 when everything we need for the airport will be implanted in our heads.