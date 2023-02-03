Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

The man, identified as K. Kawshigan, is threatening to sue his former friend after she rejected his multiple advances to take their friendship further.

According to The Straits Times, Kawshigan claims former friend Nora Tan caused him “emotional trauma” after repeatedly being told she did not want to be in a relationship with him.

The lawsuit was put on hold after Tan agreed to see a counsellor with Kawshigan to repair their friendship and help Kawshigan come to terms with her decision.

After just over a year, Tan stopped the sessions as she felt Kawshigan was never going to change his mind.

Tan then cut off all communication with the man, which then prompted him to file two lawsuits - a $3 million High Court claim for allegedly causing “damage to his stellar reputation” and “trauma, depression and impacts” to his life.

A $22,000 magistrate’s court claim was also filed for allegedly breaching an agreement to improve their relationship.

The magistrate’s court claim was, unsurprisingly, struck out in early January.

“Considered in totality, I find that the present action was intentionally initiated by the claimant with the ulterior motive of vexing or oppressing the defendant by requiring her to defend various claims that fundamentally stem from the same factual matrix in different forums,” State Courts deputy registrar Lewis Tan explained.

Mr Tan added that Kawshigan’s claim was “manifestly groundless and without foundation”.

“This court will not be an accessory to his calculated attempt to compel engagement from the defendant who, after years of massaging the claimant’s unhappiness, has finally decided to stand up to his threats rather than cower and give in to his demands,” he said.

Pre-trial for the $3 million High Court claim will begin on February 9.