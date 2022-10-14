Singapore Jails An OnlyFans Creator In City-State's First Conviction

A court on Wednesday fined creator Titus Low, S$3,000 ($3,3263.76) for sharing obscene photos and videos on the site.

Low was also sentenced to three weeks in prison for accessing his account in breach of a police order.

Singapore ruled it is illegal to transmit illicit and obscene images by electronic means or receive profits by way of such images being transferred.

"For sure, this case has set [a] precedent and other users will have to deal with the same risk of being on OnlyFans," Low's lawyer Kirpal Singh told the BBC.

"I think the message is quite clear that authorities are prepared to convict those who transmit explicit material not just on the OnlyFans platform but on the whole spectrum [of online areas]."

Low was arrested in December 2021 after a woman found one of his explicit videos on her 12-year-old niece's phone and filed a police complaint.

The 22-year-old joined the platform in April, where he had quickly become one of its biggest local stars.

After the complaint was made, officers confiscated his phone, iPad and changed the details of his OnlyFans account.

However, Low regained access to his account and continued uploading content as well as starting a second account.

Low's lawyer, Mr Singh, noted that there is only one other such conviction known of in the South-East Asia region, in Myanmar.

Military authorities jailed a protester last month for posting pictures on Only Fans.

"But that was really different, I believe there were political motives behind that," Mr Singh said.