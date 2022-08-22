The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Singapore Decriminalises Gay Relationships But Same-Sex Marriage Remains Outlawed

Singapore Decriminalises Gay Relationships But Same-Sex Marriage Remains Outlawed

Singapore announced the country will decriminalise gay sex but has no plans to legalise same-sex marriage, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says.

Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced Singapore will remove its ban on gay sex, decriminalising sex between same-sex people in the country. 

The move sees Singapore becomes the latest Asian country to move closer to ending discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

In 2018, India's highest court also scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex, while Thailand has recently edged closer to legalising same-sex unions.

Lee said Singaporean society, especially young people in the city-state, is becoming more accepting of gay people; thus time for the laws to be reviewed.

"I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept," he said in his annual national day rally speech, adding that the government would repeal the colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men.

However, it currently remains unclear when the law will officially be repealed. 

In Singapore, the law appears to be unenforced, with no known convictions for sex between consenting adult males for decades.

The law was disproportionately targeted at men, with no mention of sex between two women or other genders. 

Whilst the removal of the law is a step towards better rights for LGBTQIA+ members of Singapore's society, prime minister Lee doubled down on his government's support of marriage remaining between a man and a woman.

"We believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman, that children should be raised within such families, that the traditional family should form the basic building block of society," he said.

Singapore will "protect the definition of marriage from being challenged constitutionally in the courts", he said, adding: "This will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and carefully considered way."

 

Mother Sparks Outrage After Son Asks To Move Home To Get Sleep Away From His Newborn
NEXT STORY

Mother Sparks Outrage After Son Asks To Move Home To Get Sleep Away From His Newborn

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mother Sparks Outrage After Son Asks To Move Home To Get Sleep Away From His Newborn

Mother Sparks Outrage After Son Asks To Move Home To Get Sleep Away From His Newborn

A mother has angered the internet after revealing her 27-year-old son had asked to move back home during the week to "get a proper night's sleep" away from his newborn baby and partner.
Coles Express Fuel Delivery Worker Error Sees Nearly Half A Million Dollars Worth Of Fuel Wasted

Coles Express Fuel Delivery Worker Error Sees Nearly Half A Million Dollars Worth Of Fuel Wasted

Half a million dollars has been poured down the drain after a fuel delivery worker filled up the wrong fuel tank.
Edinburgh Festivals Best Joke Has Been Revealed And As Always, It's Causing Debate

Edinburgh Festivals Best Joke Has Been Revealed And As Always, It's Causing Debate

A pasta pun has taken out top spot as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival's funniest joke.
The Most Disappointing Tourist Attractions Worldwide Have Been Revealed

The Most Disappointing Tourist Attractions Worldwide Have Been Revealed

The dream of visiting iconic tourist destinations does not always live up to the hype.
Woman Sues Aldi After Suffering A Broken Hip In Frenzied TV Sale

Woman Sues Aldi After Suffering A Broken Hip In Frenzied TV Sale

A woman in Geelong is suing Aldi after she suffered a fractured hip during a sale frenzy.