Singapore Decriminalises Gay Relationships But Same-Sex Marriage Remains Outlawed

Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong has announced Singapore will remove its ban on gay sex, decriminalising sex between same-sex people in the country.

The move sees Singapore becomes the latest Asian country to move closer to ending discrimination against members of the LGBTQ community.

In 2018, India's highest court also scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex, while Thailand has recently edged closer to legalising same-sex unions.

Lee said Singaporean society, especially young people in the city-state, is becoming more accepting of gay people; thus time for the laws to be reviewed.

"I believe this is the right thing to do, and something that most Singaporeans will now accept," he said in his annual national day rally speech, adding that the government would repeal the colonial-era law that criminalises sex between men.

However, it currently remains unclear when the law will officially be repealed.

In Singapore, the law appears to be unenforced, with no known convictions for sex between consenting adult males for decades.

The law was disproportionately targeted at men, with no mention of sex between two women or other genders.

Whilst the removal of the law is a step towards better rights for LGBTQIA+ members of Singapore's society, prime minister Lee doubled down on his government's support of marriage remaining between a man and a woman.

"We believe that marriage should be between a man and a woman, that children should be raised within such families, that the traditional family should form the basic building block of society," he said.

Singapore will "protect the definition of marriage from being challenged constitutionally in the courts", he said, adding: "This will help us repeal Section 377A in a controlled and carefully considered way."