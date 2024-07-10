The Project

Singapore Approves New Bugs We Can All Eat

If you’re getting bored of eating the same thing all the time, then good news! Singapore has just approved 16 bugs we can now eat.

With the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation trying to get more people to eat bugs, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has just made it easier to do so.

The sixteen bugs include varying species and life stages of  crickets, grubs, moths, a specific species of honeybee, mealworms and silkworms.

Insects are already eaten in around 128 countries around the world, with 2,205 species up for consumption.

In Australia, we’re a little picky at the moment, with only three species of bug - a cricket and two types of mealworm- apprised for eating.

