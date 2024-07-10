Singapore Approves New Bugs We Can All Eat

With the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation trying to get more people to eat bugs, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has just made it easier to do so.

The sixteen bugs include varying species and life stages of crickets, grubs, moths, a specific species of honeybee, mealworms and silkworms.

Insects are already eaten in around 128 countries around the world, with 2,205 species up for consumption.

In Australia, we’re a little picky at the moment, with only three species of bug - a cricket and two types of mealworm- apprised for eating.