Simone Biles Throws Funeral For Her Most Difficult, Gold-Medal Winning Skill

After taking two years off to focus on her mental health, Biles pulled off what is rated as the most difficult vault in the women's scoring code at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium in 2023.

The Yurchenko double pike requires a gymnast to do a round-off onto the springboard and a back handspring onto the horse or vaulting table. The gymnast then performs a somersault, which can range anywhere from a simple single tuck to a complex triple twist layout.

Since performing the Yurchenko double pike in Belgium, the move now bears Biles' name in the international rule book known as the Code of Points. It is known as the ‘Biles II’, as it is the second vault named after the gymnast.

It’s been well-documented that the US gymnast isn’t a fan of the Yurchenko double pike, after posting on Threads “getting up and not having to think about doing a Yurchenko double pike is a blessing”.

However, we won’t be seeing the 27-year-old perform the Yurchenko double pike again, as today she lay it to rest, posting two photos of herself on Instagram, sitting on top of a vaulting horse surrounded by flowers with the caption “rest in peace Yurchenko double pike,” much to the amusement of her fans.

“OMG you just threw a funeral/eulogized your vault. I am deceased (and making good on your word that you’re not doing it again lol)”, one user wrote.

“She OWNS the vault and she knows it. Petition to rename the entire event to “The Biles”, another added.

“Gone, but literally never forgotten”, one mourned.

Another quipped, “It makes sense you literally killed that vault.”

Even Gymnastics legend and 5--time Olympic medallist Nastia Liukin left the comment, “I’m dead. You win (obvi)”