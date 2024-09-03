The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Simone Biles Throws Funeral For Her Most Difficult, Gold-Medal Winning Skill

Simone Biles Throws Funeral For Her Most Difficult, Gold-Medal Winning Skill

Simone Biles made history when she became the first woman to land the Yurchenko double pike, but today she laid it to rest, throwing a funeral for the gravity-defying stunt.

After taking two years off to focus on her mental health, Biles pulled off what is rated as the most difficult vault in the women's scoring code at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Belgium in 2023.

The Yurchenko double pike requires a gymnast to do a round-off onto the springboard and a back handspring onto the horse or vaulting table. The gymnast then performs a somersault, which can range anywhere from a simple single tuck to a complex triple twist layout.

Since performing the Yurchenko double pike in Belgium, the move now bears Biles' name in the international rule book known as the Code of Points. It is known as the ‘Biles II’, as it is the second vault named after the gymnast.

It’s been well-documented that the US gymnast isn’t a fan of the Yurchenko double pike, after posting on Threads “getting up and not having to think about doing a Yurchenko double pike is a blessing”.

However, we won’t be seeing the 27-year-old perform the Yurchenko double pike again, as today she lay it to rest, posting two photos of herself on Instagram, sitting on top of a vaulting horse surrounded by flowers with the caption “rest in peace Yurchenko double pike,” much to the amusement of her fans.

“OMG you just threw a funeral/eulogized your vault. I am deceased (and making good on your word that you’re not doing it again lol)”, one user wrote.

“She OWNS the vault and she knows it. Petition to rename the entire event to “The Biles”, another added.

“Gone, but literally never forgotten”, one mourned.

Another quipped, “It makes sense you literally killed that vault.”

Even Gymnastics legend and 5--time Olympic medallist Nastia Liukin left the comment, “I’m dead. You win (obvi)”

Two Sailors Rescued Off NSW Coast After 19 Hours Clinging To Stricken Yacht
NEXT STORY

Two Sailors Rescued Off NSW Coast After 19 Hours Clinging To Stricken Yacht

Advertisement

Related Articles

Two Sailors Rescued Off NSW Coast After 19 Hours Clinging To Stricken Yacht

Two Sailors Rescued Off NSW Coast After 19 Hours Clinging To Stricken Yacht

Two people who spent 19 hours clinging to their stricken yacht in ferocious seas are extremely lucky to be alive, rescuers say.
Aussies Rake In The Medals At The Paralympics

Aussies Rake In The Medals At The Paralympics

A mammoth triathlon gold medal that was years in the making, and a swimmer who went from being within inches of death to propelling our medley team to victory in one of the great comebacks.
Company-Owned Gloria Jeans Stores To Go Cashless

Company-Owned Gloria Jeans Stores To Go Cashless

Gloria Jeans has announced that as of September 11, company-owned stores will go cashless.
The Results Are In, Chocolate Is The Most Tempting Food

The Results Are In, Chocolate Is The Most Tempting Food

A CSIRO study surveyed 2,000 Australians to better understand people’s eating habits, and when it comes to temptation, chocolate was ranked as the most enticing.
Locals Infuriated After Person 'Reserves' Public Park Picnic Bench

Locals Infuriated After Person 'Reserves' Public Park Picnic Bench

A photo of a 'reserved' picnic table in a Sydney park has caused a furore over some people's "entitlement" over public property.