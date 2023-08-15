Significant Percent Of U.S. Workers Believe Their Job Has No Purpose

This was particularly true for those working in administrative support, sales, business and finance occupations. Interestingly, it did not include influencers who for some reason think their job is needed.

Respondents perceived their roles as unnecessary and lacking value. To put it in technical terms, these people have “bullshit jobs”.

The “bullshit jobs” concept was popularised by anthropologist and activist, David Graeber. He argued that many jobs in modern society are socially useless and do not contribute meaningfully to society or individual well-being.

These jobs are often characterised by a lack of purpose or repetitive tasks. Also, a feeling that the work could be easily done away with without any negative consequences.

Graeber says that some jobs mainly exist to make someone else seem important or feel good.

He proposed that these jobs are a byproduct of the increasing financialization of the economy, where elites focus on extracting wealth and maintaining power.

This has created jobs that serve to maintain appearances, manipulate consumers, or fulfil roles which don’t contribute to the greater good.

Then there’s jobs that are actively harmful, like corporate lawyers and lobbyists, military jobs, and finance sector occupations.

The findings of the study back up Graeber’s theory that socially useless jobs are primarily found in specific occupations, such as administrative support or business and finance occupations.

As mentioned, it is a study of U.S. workers, of course, there are no useless jobs in Australia - we are all very important!