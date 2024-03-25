Sign On New Korean BBQ Restaurant Serves The Ultimate Revenge To An Ex

Chingu Korean BBQ is expected to open in Caroline Springs soon, but the owner is still using the opportunity to get back at an ex.

The sign reads "Hey Sophia, you broke up with me because I was poor".

"Now I have money to open a Korean BBQ, are you regretting it now?"

The photo was originally posted to a community Facebook page, but was later shared to Reddit by FanTa_DudE.

While some joked at the message, with one person saying "Revenge is a dish best served babrbecued", others weren't convinced.

"It's 100% an advertising gimmick. There's no Sophia. And it worked," one Redditor said.

"Honestly, in an age of shock value for engagement, this one is pretty harmless so play on I think," said another.

Image: Reddit/FanTa_DudE