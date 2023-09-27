Shrek’s Swamp In Scotland Can Now Be Rented Out

Located in the beautiful Scottish Highlands, three lucky ogre enthusiasts will be able to book a stay in Shrek’s Swamp for two nights from October 27-29. And don’t worry, the fairytale creatures will not be there. (Unless you wanted them there, then sorry.)

According to the Airbnb listing, guests will be able to relax in the ambiance of an earwax candle, enjoy some parfait in front of the fire, and then maybe some waffles in the morning.

And just like the movie, the outhouse is situated 20 metres from the main living area.

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said.

“You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Anyone wishing to stay in the mud-laden, moss-covered swamp will be able to send a request on October 13.

Airbnb will be making a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides the vulnerable and disadvantaged children of Scotland with respite breaks and holiday trips.