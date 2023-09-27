The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Shrek’s Swamp In Scotland Can Now Be Rented Out

Shrek’s Swamp In Scotland Can Now Be Rented Out

For any Shrek fans out there who’ve always wondered what it would be like to live in a swamp, well now is your chance, because Airbnb is listing Shrek’s Swamp.

Located in the beautiful Scottish Highlands, three lucky ogre enthusiasts will be able to book a stay in Shrek’s Swamp for two nights from October 27-29. And don’t worry, the fairytale creatures will not be there. (Unless you wanted them there, then sorry.)

According to the Airbnb listing, guests will be able to relax in the ambiance of an earwax candle, enjoy some parfait in front of the fire, and then maybe some waffles in the morning.

And just like the movie, the outhouse is situated 20 metres from the main living area.

“Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests,” Donkey said.

“You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Anyone wishing to stay in the mud-laden, moss-covered swamp will be able to send a request on October 13.

Airbnb will be making a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides the vulnerable and disadvantaged children of Scotland with respite breaks and holiday trips.

Widely-Unknown Virus HMPV Rising Quickly In New South Wales
NEXT STORY

Widely-Unknown Virus HMPV Rising Quickly In New South Wales

Advertisement

Related Articles

Widely-Unknown Virus HMPV Rising Quickly In New South Wales

Widely-Unknown Virus HMPV Rising Quickly In New South Wales

Case numbers of a widely-unknown respiratory virus, human metapneumovirus, have spiked in New South Wales.
Pharmacies in New South Wales and Queensland Now Able To Prescribe Birth Control Pill

Pharmacies in New South Wales and Queensland Now Able To Prescribe Birth Control Pill

Women in New South Wales and Queensland can purchase their oral contraceptive pills from pharmacies without needing to see a GP for a prescription.
Qatar Airways Slams Government At Qantas Inquiry

Qatar Airways Slams Government At Qantas Inquiry

An executive from Qatar Airways has slammed the federal government at a Senate inquiry on Wednesday morning, claiming the rejection of their application for more flights was not in the national interest.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film To Be Released In Australia On October 13

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Concert Film To Be Released In Australia On October 13

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert film is coming to Australia and will hit screens on October 13.
Shakira Charged With Tax Evasion (Yet Again)

Shakira Charged With Tax Evasion (Yet Again)

Spanish prosecutors have charged pop star Shakira with failing to pay 6.7 million euros ($A11.1 million) in tax on her 2018 income, in the country's latest financial allegations against the Colombian singer.