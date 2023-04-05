The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Shrek 5 Is Now In Development, With Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy And Cameron Diaz All Set To Return

Shrek 5 Is Now In Development, With Mike Meyers, Eddie Murphy And Cameron Diaz All Set To Return

Illumination CEO says that a fifth Shrek movie with the original cast could be on its way.

In a press tour for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri has said that audiences can expect a Shrek reboot, following a lot of enthusiasm from the original cast members.

“It’s not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honour those elements,” Meledandri told Variety.

“And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that.” Although the original actors, Mike Meyers, Cameron Diaz and Eddie Murphy, have not yet signed contracts, Meledandri says that “every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.”

After great success with Shrek spin-off ‘Puss In Boots: The Last Wish’, Eddie Murphy said in January that “if [DreamWorks] ever came with another ‘Shrek’, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey. They did ‘Puss in Boots’ movies. I was like, ‘They should have done a Donkey movie.’ Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.”

Meledandri was elated when he heard Murphy rave on about his iconic role, saying, “it’s evidence of his strong enthusiasm for a role he so brilliantly inhabited and really created alongside the artists at DreamWorks. I found that comment to be very exciting.”

The Illumination CEO also said that Secret Life of Pets 3, Sing 3, and possibly a Donkey spin-off is in development.

Image: DreamWorks

Mum Reveals How To Open Chupa Chup's The Correct Way
NEXT STORY

Mum Reveals How To Open Chupa Chup's The Correct Way

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mum Reveals How To Open Chupa Chup's The Correct Way

Mum Reveals How To Open Chupa Chup's The Correct Way

Gone are the days of struggling to open a Chupa Chup after a mum revealed on TikTok a simple hack to open the problematic wrapper.
Woman Who Just Turned 100 Shares Her Secrets To Live A Long Life

Woman Who Just Turned 100 Shares Her Secrets To Live A Long Life

And we could all do this!
Research Shows That Having A Quick Nap Actually Isn't That Great For You

Research Shows That Having A Quick Nap Actually Isn't That Great For You

This is why I don't do short breaks, but 12-hour long naps.
Woman Breaks Drew Barrymore’s World Record For World’s Widest Wig

Woman Breaks Drew Barrymore’s World Record For World’s Widest Wig

Aussie artist Dani Reynolds has broken Drew Barrymore’s Guinness World Record for the world’s widest wig.
Expert Reveals How Often We Should Be Washing Our Towels, And It May Be More Often Than You Think

Expert Reveals How Often We Should Be Washing Our Towels, And It May Be More Often Than You Think

You’d think because we’re clean when we get out of the shower that our towels would also be clean.