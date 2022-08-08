The Project

Should All Schools Ban Mobile Phones?

A Sydney high school has banned mobile phones and has reported dramatic improvements in their student's behaviour in just eight weeks.

Davidson High School has implemented a firm phone ban for students in years 7 to 10, requiring students to put phones in a pouch and, once closed, cannot be reopened without breaking a lock.

The principal David Rule stated in the school newsletter, "in eight weeks of the policy, there has been a 90 per cent reduction in behavioural issues related to phones in the school."

And also reported a decrease in behavioural issues and an increase in physical activity.

I wouldn't mind one of these pouches; stalking old high school crushes and reading the comments on my uncle's latest anti-mask Facebook post can put a dent in my productivity.

Maybe I'd even finally join the gym like I have been talking about for years.

Rule told The Sun-Herald that students could bring phones to and from school for safety and communication "but simply would not be able to use them during their school day".

He also believes phones contribute to conflict between students.

"At a time when mental health is of such a concern amongst our young people, our school community saw the phone as a significant and negative contributor to student wellbeing," he said.

They banned British Bulldogs and stacks on for similar reasons at my school. There were too many concussions and broken bones.

And it's not just teachers who are concerned; parents group The Heads Up Alliance in July wrote to the NSW education department calling for tighter restrictions on mobile phones at schools.

"As parents and teachers, we see first-hand an overwhelming abundance of evidence of the harm that smartphones and social media are inflicting on our children, including in the school setting," Alliance founders Dany and Cynthia Elachi said.

