Shortfall Of Houses In Australia Made Worse By Collapsing Building Industry

Hundreds of thousands of Aussies are already living a rental nightmare, and new figures released on Monday show that’s going to get worse, with a shortfall of 100,000 homes by 2027.

Sydney and Brisbane are the worst hit, facing shortages of 10,000 and 12,000 houses, respectively.

A lack of available land, soaring immigration, long lead times for new builds, and high construction costs are all to blame.

The current state of the building industry is also a huge factor. Crippling costs seeing major construction companies Lloyd Group and Porter Davis the latest in a long line to go under.

Beth Mclaughlin And Joel Patty are among thousands of Porter Davis customers waiting in limbo after the building company collapsed.

All they've been left with is a concrete slab after paying a $97,000 deposit.

"It just puts everything up in the air, and everything we've worked so hard for, it's just shattered in front of our eyes," Beth said.

Experts say without a change to the way builders are paid, we’re headed for widespread collapse, which could be catastrophic for the housing crisis.

