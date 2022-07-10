Shortage Of Hummus Could Happen Soon As Chickpea World Exports Are Decimated

Ukraine and Russia are two of the world's top exporters of chickpeas, but bad weather and the ongoing war could see the global supply drop by 20 per cent this year.

The U.S., which is the world's fourth-largest chickpea exporter, have also seen farmers abandon growing chickpeas for more lucrative grains like wheat and corn.

While hummus has become a popular side dish in Western countries, chickpeas are a vital food staple in diets in the Middle East and India.

Many in these regions are already suffering from a worsening food crisis, and are now struggling to import this critical ingredient.

According to a report by Reuters, the price of chickpeas is soaring, and countries in South Asia and the Mediterranean are able to pay the hefty prices.

"When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out, the demand boomed," Jeff Van Pevenage, chief executive officer of grain supplier Columbia Grain International, told Reuters.

"We saw strong demand from China; then it was calls from customers in Pakistan and Bangladesh."