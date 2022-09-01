Short Breaks Known As ‘Microbreaks’ Throughout The Day Can Help Boost Productivity At Work

If you sometimes struggle to be productive at work or procrastinate certain tasks, it may be time to incorporate some regular ‘microbreaks’.

New research from the West University of Timişoara in Romania looked into the benefits of short, 10-minute breaks on worker productivity.

The analysts said in their research, published in In the journal PLOS One, that the idea of ‘powering through' the day and neglecting short breaks can lead to more mistakes and a lack of concentration at work.

Patricia Albulescu, the lead author of the research, said, “When taking a short break when we feel the need to, we can notice that new ideas start to flow easily again, or effortlessly can pay attention to what we do,” she said.

Albulescu and her team meta-analysed data from 19 articles, involving 22 separate studies and a total of 2,335 participants, with some studies involving students and others, employees.

In the studies, participants carried out a task – ranging from typing to memory tests – broken up by a short break of between 8 seconds and 10 minutes. The breaks included a variety of activities being undertaken, from physical activity to watching movie clips.

Participants also completed self-reported assessments, which varied between studies, investigating how tired or full of energy and enthusiasm they felt.

In some cases, productivity was also measured. The results were then compared against participants who either had no break or, in some cases, simply followed their usual routine.

The findings showed micro-breaks had a small but positive effect on participants, suggesting about 64% of the group taking micro-breaks would score above the mean of the control group both for vigour and fatigue.

However, the study’s results were less clear cut for performance, with benefits only seen for clerical work or creative exercises but not for cognitively demanding tasks.

Like all research, there are, of course, limitations. It is unclear whether the studies are unbiased, while other aspects of well-being such as anxiety were not examined, which could impact why some participants were able to be less or more focused at work.