Shops In England Banned From Displaying Junk Food By Checkouts And Entrances

A further ban on multi-buy deals has been delayed until October 2023 to fall in line with the nation’s fight against obesity.

The delay however comes amid concerns from PM Liz Truss that it could put further strain on families already struggling with the rise in cost of living.

And while shopkeepers aren’t overly thrilled with having to fork out a load of cash on refitting the layout of their stores, Karen Betts, Chief Executive of The Food and Drink Federation said, “Our industry looks forward to continuing to work with the government to help tackle obesity and poor diets”.

“Food and drink businesses know we play a critical role in this, and we have worked hard over many years to redevelop the recipes of our products to make them healthier while retaining their delicious flavours,” Betts continued.

It’ll be interesting to see what shops will look like during periods like Easter and Christmas.

Personally it doesn’t matter where you hide the Cadburys Creme Eggs, you can put them in a lockbox in the basement surrounded by armed guards, I will sniff them out.