Shoppers Shocked To Find Out What ‘Secret’ Trolley Hook Is For

“Here is a Woolworths trolley hack,” Kirley says in the video.

“Every Woolworths trolley has a courtesy hook so you can hang your hat or your reusable bags.”

Many shoppers were shocked to discover this, while others shared the things they typically hang on the trolley hook, like their handbags or car keys.

“It is very handy for the kids to have something to kick incessantly while sitting in the trolley,” wrote one shopper.

Several people agreed that the hook is the best place to hang a hot roast chicken, with one even explaining it’s the perfect spot so the chook “doesn’t spoil other food”.

The hack is just one of a number of top tips Woolies has shared on the TikTok page.

In another video, Kirley showed customers how to find products in-store using the Woolworths app, where you can set your store location and prepare a grocery list that will direct you to the correct aisle for each ingredient.

Another app feature Kirley shared, reminds customers not to forget their reusable bags when they arrive at the store.