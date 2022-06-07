The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Shoppers Shocked At $100 Watermelon As Food Prices Soar Across The World

Shoppers Shocked At $100 Watermelon As Food Prices Soar Across The World

Food prices continue to reach ridiculous new heights, with one shopper sharing a $10 per kg watermelon, amounting to a $100 price tag.

An Auckland shopper has been left gobsmacked after seeing her local supermarket selling watermelons for as much as $100 each.

The supermarket chain, Farro, says the steep price tag was because watermelon is out of season and the fruit needed to be shipped in from Australia, the New Zealand Herald reports.

However, here in Australia, prices aren’t much better. A whole watermelon is now costing almost $30 at supermarkets. 

Auckland’s Megan Robinson took to Twitter about the high price after making the find late last week.

“Was thinking about fruit salad, but changed my mind now that watermelons have broken the $100 mark.”

Consumer NZ’s Gemma Rasmussen encouraged shoppers to check out a competitor’s pricing if they were unsure about what they should be being charged for a product or service.

“$100 seems like a lot to pay for a watermelon, but given they are out of season, and shipping costs have been on the rise, the cost could be justified. Ultimately it’s up to consumers to set the limit for what they’re willing to pay for an item,” Rasmussen told the Herald.

A shopper in Australia recently had his trolley go viral after sharing a small selection of foods that set him back $84.60, highlighting the exorbitant cost of living.

Surprisingly, one of the most expensive items from his shop was the 1.2kg of tomatoes he purchased, which were $9.90 a kg and came to a total of $12.20. 

He also purchased a dozen extra-large 800g eggs from Farmer Rods, which were $10.

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity
NEXT STORY

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Advertisement

Related Articles

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

One of the co-creator of ‘Friends’ has donated $4 million after admitting she is “embarrassed” by the show’s whiteness.
Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Listen up, globetrotters: from 16 January 2023 you’ll have to pay to visit Venice.
Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

A man in Chile has disappeared from his job after he was accidentally paid nearly 300 times his normal salary.
Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Nick Kyrgios has branded Stefanos Tsitsipas soft after the vanquished Greek accused the Australian of being a bully and possessing an "evil side" in a bitter postscript to the pair's explosive third-round Wimbledon clash.
Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia has surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, as authorities urge people to remain vigilant against the disease.