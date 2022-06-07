Shoppers Shocked At $100 Watermelon As Food Prices Soar Across The World

An Auckland shopper has been left gobsmacked after seeing her local supermarket selling watermelons for as much as $100 each.

The supermarket chain, Farro, says the steep price tag was because watermelon is out of season and the fruit needed to be shipped in from Australia, the New Zealand Herald reports.

However, here in Australia, prices aren’t much better. A whole watermelon is now costing almost $30 at supermarkets.

Auckland’s Megan Robinson took to Twitter about the high price after making the find late last week.

“Was thinking about fruit salad, but changed my mind now that watermelons have broken the $100 mark.”

Consumer NZ’s Gemma Rasmussen encouraged shoppers to check out a competitor’s pricing if they were unsure about what they should be being charged for a product or service.

“$100 seems like a lot to pay for a watermelon, but given they are out of season, and shipping costs have been on the rise, the cost could be justified. Ultimately it’s up to consumers to set the limit for what they’re willing to pay for an item,” Rasmussen told the Herald.

A shopper in Australia recently had his trolley go viral after sharing a small selection of foods that set him back $84.60, highlighting the exorbitant cost of living.

Surprisingly, one of the most expensive items from his shop was the 1.2kg of tomatoes he purchased, which were $9.90 a kg and came to a total of $12.20.

He also purchased a dozen extra-large 800g eggs from Farmer Rods, which were $10.