Shoppers Outraged After Cadbury Easter Bunny Is Priced At $10

One shopper posted an image of the Cadbury bunny display at their local grocery store, saying “If I had kids, they’d be about to learn the truth about the Easter bunny…$10 is outrageous”.

The display of 250 gram Cadbury Dairy Milk bunnies was accompanied by a sign that read “Only for Easter $10”.

People were quick to slam the “ridiculous” prices, one declaring “Inflation is officially out of control.”

One eagle-eyed shopper pointed out the price now equated to $40 a kilogram, “I just noticed shopping today the price is now /100g and not kg. These are 40 bucks a kilo!!”

“I remember when these were only $1. I'm struggling as it is, imagine if you're a family on a single income,” said one

“It should be $10 for a box of those. Not $10 for individual items,” said another. A Cadbury spokesperson told news.com.au the price of the 250g bunny has not changed since last year.

“The shape, size and pricing of our Cadbury Dairy Milk range vary depending on the eat experience and product type. Cadbury can confirm our 250g bunny referenced in the X post has remained the same price since last year ($10),” the spokesperson said.