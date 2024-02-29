The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Shoppers Outraged After Cadbury Easter Bunny Is Priced At $10

Shoppers Outraged After Cadbury Easter Bunny Is Priced At $10

Chocolate lovers are shocked at the cost of Easter treats, after spotting the 250-gram Cadbury Easter Bunny priced at $10.

One shopper posted an image of the Cadbury bunny display at their local grocery store, saying “If I had kids, they’d be about to learn the truth about the Easter bunny…$10 is outrageous”.

The display of 250 gram Cadbury Dairy Milk bunnies was accompanied by a sign that read “Only for Easter $10”. 

People were quick to slam the “ridiculous” prices, one declaring “Inflation is officially out of control.”

One eagle-eyed shopper pointed out the price now equated to $40 a kilogram, “I just noticed shopping today the price is now /100g and not kg. These are 40 bucks a kilo!!”

“I remember when these were only $1. I'm struggling as it is, imagine if you're a family on a single income,” said one 

“It should be $10 for a box of those. Not $10 for individual items,” said another. A Cadbury spokesperson told news.com.au the price of the 250g bunny has not changed since last year. 

“The shape, size and pricing of our Cadbury Dairy Milk range vary depending on the eat experience and product type. Cadbury can confirm our 250g bunny referenced in the X post has remained the same price since last year ($10),” the spokesperson said.

Australian Politician Accused Of Being A Spy
NEXT STORY

Australian Politician Accused Of Being A Spy

Advertisement

Related Articles

Australian Politician Accused Of Being A Spy

Australian Politician Accused Of Being A Spy

ASIO chief Mike Burgess has caused a stir after accusing a retired Australian politician of selling out their country and former colleagues to advance the interests of a foreign regime.
Fox News Reveals Bizarre Food Rules For Men

Fox News Reveals Bizarre Food Rules For Men

Fox News host Jesse Watters has shared some interesting food rules about what men, and especially the President, should eat in public (Hint: it's not ice cream).
Billionaire Heir Issues Guests Nine-Page Dress Code For Pre-Wedding Celebration

Billionaire Heir Issues Guests Nine-Page Dress Code For Pre-Wedding Celebration

Forget everything you think you know about Bridezillas, you ain’t seen nothing yet.
Mackenzie Arnold Dubbed 'Minister Of Defence' In Post-Match Interview

Mackenzie Arnold Dubbed 'Minister Of Defence' In Post-Match Interview

Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold has been introduced as the 'Minister of Defence' in a post-match interview following the team's emphatic 10-0 win over Uzbekistan on Wednesday.
Woman Says Her Life Saved By Stanley Cup After It Allegedly Got Hit By Bullet

Woman Says Her Life Saved By Stanley Cup After It Allegedly Got Hit By Bullet

We all know drinking more water is good for you, but we might start taking that advice a little more seriously after an incident in America showed just how good water can be for our health.