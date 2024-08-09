The Project

Shoppers Blown Away After Spotting $400 R.M. Williams Boots At Salvos

Shoppers have been blown away after spotting a pair of secondhand R.M. Williams boots at an op-shop priced at $400.

The pair of pre-owned R.M. Williams boots were snapped and shared online carrying a hefty $400 price tag. 

The boots typically retail at around $649 brand new, but shoppers seem to unanimously agree that $400 for the secondhand boots was a bit step. 

Angry users pointing out op shops are meant to support those in need. 

​​"Daylight robbery. They get everything for free and sell for ridiculous prices. Sometimes it’s cheaper to go to Kmart, one person argued.

"They are a business now, they have forgotten people actually go there to shop because they have little money to spend. I give to the smaller charities now, they need it more," another wrote.

"As an avid op shopper, you can find loads of bargains but that definitely is not one of them," one person commented.

"Salvos are getting very greedy these days," another said. 

Experts say rising costs are due to a boom in "thrifting" and increase in operating costs.

