The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Shoppers Amused By Brandy Melville’s New Australian Clothing Range

Shoppers Amused By Brandy Melville’s New Australian Clothing Range

Popular clothing store Brandy Melville has left Sydneysiders amused after a range of college-style garments adorned in familiar suburbs was released.

While it’s common to spot a jumper or t-shirt sporting a famous American city on it, such as New York or Chicago, you’d be hard done by to stumble upon your local suburb making the rounds in fashion.

That is, until now, as the Sydney-based Brand Melville store has released a line of t-shirts branding the names of Camp Cove, Watsons Bay and the Blue Mountains.

TikTok user @bellabeenaa shared a video of the range, saying “not brandy melville in their australiana era” and TikTok is having a field day with it.

While people were able to embrace Camp Cove and Watsons Bay, both exclusive eastern suburbs, the Blue Mountains was met with many raised eyebrows.

“Guys imagine someone from New York buys Blue Mountains thinking it’s this beautiful place in Europe”, the poster commented.

“Blue Mountains is wild”, one user declared.

“BLUE MOUNTAINS?! GET OUT”, another quipped.

Some were confused by all the Blue Mountains slander, arguing that it was a “beautiful” place.

Many users chimed in with other locations they think should feature in Brandy Melville’s next Australian range, including Penrith, Bankstown and Mount Druitt.

One user asked the question on all of our minds, “Is that what foreigners think of us when we wear state shirts?”

Kansas Bakery Owner Fears She’s Baked And Sold A Cookie Containing Her US$4,000 Diamond
NEXT STORY

Kansas Bakery Owner Fears She’s Baked And Sold A Cookie Containing Her US$4,000 Diamond

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kansas Bakery Owner Fears She’s Baked And Sold A Cookie Containing Her US$4,000 Diamond

Kansas Bakery Owner Fears She’s Baked And Sold A Cookie Containing Her US$4,000 Diamond

A bakery owner in Kansas has put out a plea on social media to help find her US$4,000 diamond, which she believes may have fallen from her engagement ring into a batch of cookie dough.
Cat Looks Displeased After Being Rescued

Cat Looks Displeased After Being Rescued

UK firefighters had to carefully chisel out an adorably angry-looking cat after it got stuck between two walls.
Infamous Glasgow Wonka Experience To Be Recreated In Los Angeles

Infamous Glasgow Wonka Experience To Be Recreated In Los Angeles

The infamous Glasgow Wonka Experience is set to be recreated in Los Angeles.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Calls Social Media A 'Scourge' After Bondi Junction Attack

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese Calls Social Media A 'Scourge' After Bondi Junction Attack

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has lashed social media as a "scourge" following the circulation of graphic images and videos from Bondi Junction's stabbing attack.
Emily Blunt Forces Ryan Gosling To Break Up With ‘Ken’ In Hilarious SNL Skit

Emily Blunt Forces Ryan Gosling To Break Up With ‘Ken’ In Hilarious SNL Skit

In a hilarious Saturday Night Live skit, Emily Blunt forced her Fall Guy co-star Ryan Gosling to break up with his iconic Barbie character, Ken.