Shoppers Amused By Brandy Melville’s New Australian Clothing Range

While it’s common to spot a jumper or t-shirt sporting a famous American city on it, such as New York or Chicago, you’d be hard done by to stumble upon your local suburb making the rounds in fashion.

That is, until now, as the Sydney-based Brand Melville store has released a line of t-shirts branding the names of Camp Cove, Watsons Bay and the Blue Mountains.

TikTok user @bellabeenaa shared a video of the range, saying “not brandy melville in their australiana era” and TikTok is having a field day with it.

While people were able to embrace Camp Cove and Watsons Bay, both exclusive eastern suburbs, the Blue Mountains was met with many raised eyebrows.

“Guys imagine someone from New York buys Blue Mountains thinking it’s this beautiful place in Europe”, the poster commented.

“Blue Mountains is wild”, one user declared.

“BLUE MOUNTAINS?! GET OUT”, another quipped.

Some were confused by all the Blue Mountains slander, arguing that it was a “beautiful” place.

Many users chimed in with other locations they think should feature in Brandy Melville’s next Australian range, including Penrith, Bankstown and Mount Druitt.

One user asked the question on all of our minds, “Is that what foreigners think of us when we wear state shirts?”