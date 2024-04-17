Shopper Accuses Supermarket Of "Rebranding" Controversial Shepard Avocados

In Australia, Hass avos are in season from May to January, while Shepards are in season from February to April.

Taking to Reddit, one shopper accused Coles of trying to rebrand Shepard avocados, posting a photo of the fruit with a sticker reading, "Green Skin Avocados."

"I see through your feeble attempt to rebrand the Shepard avocado....The worst season of the year," the post read.

One Reddit user was quick to point out that the sticker was the name of the supplier as opposed to the variety of the fruit, but this did not stop a fiery debate from ensuing in the comments.

"Shepard's, the poor cousin of the Hass," one person wrote, while another said, "Shepard tastes like an AI avocado."

"Oh no, is it that time of year again already? Just the worst," another said, while others were joking that they were still waiting for their Shepard avocados from last year to ripen.

But it turns out, not everyone hates Shepard avos, with some even preferring the variety over the very popular Hass.

"I used to hate them, but if you handle and age them properly they're great. Don't go off as quickly, nice firm flesh and very tasty," one person wrote.

"I like Hass but they go weird, bruised, and mushy way too easily. Shepherds are almost always pristine inside," another said.