Shooting At Rapper Drake's House Injures One Person

Police were called to a shooting at Drake's home about 2am and upon reaching the residence, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, Inspector Paul Krawczyk told reporters.

"I cannot confirm if Drake was home at the time the incident occurred but I can tell you that we are in contact with his team and they are co-operating," Krawczyk said.

The suspected shooter was spotted and fled in a vehicle, Krawczyk said, adding that police were investigating the incident and had not yet identified a motive.

In recent weeks, Drake has been engaged in a rap feud with Kendrick Lamar, with each artist dropping diss tracks attacking the other.

Krawczyk was asked whether the feud was a factor in the shooting and he said while investigators are aware of it, it was too early to discuss motive.

Drake, born Aubrey Drake Graham, is one of the best-selling artists of the modern era. He began his career as a child actor on the popular teen program Degrassi: The Next Generation before setting his sights on music, dropping some of the most influential albums of any genre in the 2010s.

The Hotline Bling performer was named Spotify's most streamed artist of the decade, has won five Grammy awards, and is often credited for ushering in the new era of hip-hop where rappers sing, weaving R&B sensibilities into the genre.

