Shocking $300 ‘Pantry Room’ Rental Listing Sends The Internet Wild

Who wouldn’t want to live like Harry Potter under the stairs?

Just when you think Australia’s rental crisis couldn’t get any worse, a new ridiculous rental listing pops up.

A rental listing has sent the internet wild after it appears to be a single bed placed in a “pantry room”.

“I have clarified with the person who posted this ad, it is $300/week to sleep in a Sydney CBD apartment pantry room,” the Reddit user posted.

The now-deleted listing titled “Penthouse Own Small Room” was shared on Reddit.

People were outraged at the listing and the state of the country’s rental market.

“This is how far Sydney has fallen… f**k this s**t,” one user exclaimed.

“Is the travel time really worth being squished into a tiny space?” another wrote.

Some users even believed that the room presented fire hazards and encouraged the user to report the room to the fire department.

Many people were referencing Harry Potter’s bedroom underneath the stairs, saying that even Potter had better accommodation than this.

“Even Harry Potter had a better room than this s**t, and he was living rent-free,” one user commented.

“Let’s be real. Dobby probably had more spacious living quarters, another user replied.

In regard to the astronomical prices of Sydney rent prices, CEO of the

Community Housing Industry Association NSW (CHIA) said, “It is yet more proof that renters in NSW and Across the country are at crisis point.”

“The housing emergency is growing more and more dire.”

CHIA believes that the solution to this escalating crisis is for the government to step in and invest in social and affordable housing.

Image: Reddit r/ sam14141414

Statements From Suncorp Bank And NAB On Bank Scams
Statements From Suncorp Bank And NAB On Bank Scams

