Shock Findings Released In Australia’s State Of Environment Report

Australia’s State of the Environment report has delivered devastating findings.

The report shows Australia has lost the most mammals of any continent; More than 80 per cent of Australia’s almost 400 mammal species.

The report is compiled by Scientists and experts in the environment every five years, however the recent report was completed late last year and held back by the previous Morrison government until after the federal election.

It has found abrupt changes in Australia’s ecosystems in the past five years.

Both national and state governments have made attempts to address the decline in Australia’s wildlife population and ecosystem, the report found there was not enough funding dedicated to the environment and there had been a lack of coordination across jurisdictions to properly address the cumulative impact of the threats.

The environment and water minister, Tanya Plibersek, who will release the five-yearly report on Tuesday at an address to the National Press Club, said it was a “shocking document” and “a story of crisis and decline in Australia’s environment, and of a decade of government inaction and wilful ignorance”.

Australia’s beloved Koala population, along with the gang-gang cockatoo are among the 200 plants and animals that have been added to the threatened species list since 2016.

The report found that there are now less native plants in Australia than non-natives, which presents a unique and concerning outcome for our native plant population.

The report was able to recognise the positive impact that Indigenous rangers bring to land management, with Indigenous rangers managing 44% of the national protected area estate. 2,000 rangers are funded under the federal government’s Indigenous rangers program.

The report brings sobering statistics that highlight the damage and loss to our ecosystems from mining, fires, climate change and pollution. You can read an extensive review here.