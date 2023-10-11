The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Shelter Dog Named ‘Cheeto’ After Being Rescued From Cheese Ball Container

Shelter Dog Named ‘Cheeto’ After Being Rescued From Cheese Ball Container

A rescue dog, nicknamed ‘Cheeto’, is recovering at a Michigan animal shelter after his head got stuck in a plastic cheese ball container for three days.

The emaciated pup was without food and water for days before being caught and handed in to a local animal shelter, who have been documenting his recovery process online. 

Tom Walsh, the owner of The Last Stop Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, speculated that the dog was about 25-30 kgs underweight and still quite young, at an estimated 18 months old.

They were able to free the pup by carefully using hedge clippers to cut through the plastic container. 

The shelter is concerned that Cheeto may be dealing with a number of health problems, including worms and carbon monoxide. 

In a post to Facebook, the shelter asked for donations to help Cheeto get back on his feet with neutering, vaccines and any other medical needs.

Female Frogs Fake Death To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention
NEXT STORY

Female Frogs Fake Death To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention

Advertisement

Related Articles

Female Frogs Fake Death To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention

Female Frogs Fake Death To Avoid Unwanted Male Attention

Researchers studying the mating behaviour of common frogs found that female frogs would play dead to avoid their male counterparts.
Experts Suggest The Best Plane Seat For Sleep Is Left Side Window Seat

Experts Suggest The Best Plane Seat For Sleep Is Left Side Window Seat

Experts have revealed the best and worst seats to book for a flight if you want to get some shut-eye.
American Expat Shocked By Australian Public Transport Etiquette

American Expat Shocked By Australian Public Transport Etiquette

An American woman living in Sydney has shared her delight at Australians manners while riding the bus.
Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

A couple from the US hiked over a kilometre in their wedding dresses to get married on top of a mountain.
UK Morning TV Personality Holly Willoughby Leaves Show Days After Kidnapping Plot

UK Morning TV Personality Holly Willoughby Leaves Show Days After Kidnapping Plot

British television personality Holly Willoughby has announced she is leaving ITV’s ‘This Morning’, just days after a man was charged in an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.